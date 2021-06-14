Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the May 13th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.00. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

