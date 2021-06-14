EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $1.05 million and $20,225.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00804839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.08064007 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

