Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Holdings Cut by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Evolent Health worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

