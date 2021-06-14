exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:XCT opened at C$1.42 on Friday. exactEarth has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$70.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that exactEarth will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

