Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

