FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.40 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

