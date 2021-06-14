FansTime Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $990,633.44 and approximately $218,935.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.91 or 0.00794048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.39 or 0.08055634 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

