Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.87 $20.09 million $1.68 13.29 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.22 $3.16 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.72% 7.97% 1.04% Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

