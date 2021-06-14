Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

FAST opened at $52.50 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.