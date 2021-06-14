Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

FATE stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,275 shares of company stock worth $5,344,308. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

