Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

FATE stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,275 shares of company stock worth $5,344,308. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.