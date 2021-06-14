Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.35.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 915,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,253. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

