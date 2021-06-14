FCA Corp TX Acquires Shares of 2,000 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.50. 1,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,543. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

