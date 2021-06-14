FCA Corp TX Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after buying an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.52. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

