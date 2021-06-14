FCA Corp TX Purchases 455,752 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,752 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund accounts for approximately 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.24 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

