FCA Corp TX Sells 688 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of JHML traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.35. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,800. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31.

