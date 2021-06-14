FCA Corp TX Sells 87 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FCA Corp TX cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.1% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 327,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $254.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.