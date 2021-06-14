FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.49. FFW has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $47.99.
About FFW
