FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.49. FFW has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

