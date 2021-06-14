FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.54.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

