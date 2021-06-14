Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 47.5% in May

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

