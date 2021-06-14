Financial Comparison: Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) vs. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 2.08 -$35.50 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.46 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Borqs Technologies and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Creative Realities on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform that includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

