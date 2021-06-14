Financial Comparison: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) vs. PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and PetroQuest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 4.71 $200.53 million $0.43 40.19 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cabot Oil & Gas and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 3 0 2.07 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $20.19, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 19.67% 12.58% 6.15% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats PetroQuest Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

