Financial Comparison: LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) vs. Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria (NYSE:APR) and LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apria and LHC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00 LHC Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Apria currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. LHC Group has a consensus price target of $233.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given LHC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LHC Group is more favorable than Apria.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apria and LHC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.90 $46.14 million $46.48 0.61 LHC Group $2.06 billion 3.12 $111.60 million $5.01 40.56

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Apria. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LHC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Apria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of LHC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of LHC Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and LHC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria N/A N/A N/A LHC Group 5.99% 11.12% 7.24%

Summary

LHC Group beats Apria on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Its Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The company's Home and Community-Based Services segment offers range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. Its Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular and cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments; and operates institutional pharmacy and other non-related facilities, nursing facilities, family health center, rural health clinic, and physician practice, as well as offers physical therapy services. The company's Healthcare Innovations (HCI) Services segment provides strategic health management services to accountable care organizations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 537 home health services locations, 120 hospice locations, 124 community-based service locations, 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 12 locations, and 12 HCI locations. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

