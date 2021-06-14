Financial Contrast: Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) vs. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat $406.79 million 23.16 -$52.75 million ($0.60) -249.03

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95

Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $125.06, indicating a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

