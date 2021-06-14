Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET opened at $11.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

