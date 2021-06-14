Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

MS stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

