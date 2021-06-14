Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

