FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB stock opened at $110.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

