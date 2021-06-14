FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.