FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

BX stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

