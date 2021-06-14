FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84.

