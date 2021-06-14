Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Capitalization Tops $75,745.77

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $75,745.77 and $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

