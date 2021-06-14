First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report sales of $98.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.55 million. First Busey reported sales of $98.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Busey by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

BUSE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11. First Busey has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

