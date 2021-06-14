First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Plans $0.53 Semi-annual Dividend

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.