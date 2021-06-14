First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,201 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

