First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

