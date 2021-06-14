First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,192,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

