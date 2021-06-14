First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $643.68.
RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
