First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.