First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 235.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Nintendo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 41.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $77.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.70.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

