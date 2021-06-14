First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 200 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $150.18 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $150.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.32.

