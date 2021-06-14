First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

