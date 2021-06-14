First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.06. 1,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

