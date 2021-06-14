First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNMC. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.