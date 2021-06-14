First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FIXD traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $53.57. 1,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter.

