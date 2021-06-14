FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £171.38 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £171.38 ($223.91).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

LON FGP opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.21.

FGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

