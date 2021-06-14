Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Buys 65,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 2.3% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 553,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,485 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.97. 9,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.