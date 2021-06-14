Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Invests $398,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at $1,743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $3,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000.

DCRCU stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 34,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

