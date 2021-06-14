Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 222,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,628,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

FCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$399.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.33.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

