Five Star Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FSBC) Quiet Period Will End on June 14th

Five Star Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FSBC) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Five Star Bancorp had issued 5,265,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $105,300,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.