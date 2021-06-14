Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 373,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

