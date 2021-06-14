Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.